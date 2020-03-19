Gov. Evers orders change to unemployment benefits during coronavirus outbreak

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers issued an emergency order on Wednesday that waives work search requirements and modifies the availability requirements for unemployment insurance (UI) for workers impacted by the coronavirus.

Here's how the governor's office describes the order:

"Emergency Order #7 waives the requirement that UI claimants conduct at least four weekly work search actions during the COVID-19 emergency. This section of the order is retroactively effective to March 12, 2020. This order also ensures that claimants who are otherwise eligible but out of work due to COVID-19 are considered available for work and therefore eligible for benefits."

The order is in effect immediately and will remain in effect for the duration of the coronavirus public health emergency.