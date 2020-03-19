Gas prices plummet

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Gas prices are plunging.

In Wausau-- we saw prices as low as $2.04 on Thursday.

GasBuddy.com says some Wisconsin communities have seen the cost even lower.

"This is a full blown plummet in gas prices we are starting to see prices in Wisconsin of $1.50 even a $1.49 a gallon and that is just a sign of what is to come, " GasBuddy spokesperson Patrick De Haan says.

Analysts say the price will likely fall another 30 to 40 cents in the near future.

They predict those decreases will remain as long as the epidemic continues.