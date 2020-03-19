Funerals impacted by COVID-19

WESTON (WAOW) -- In a time where families are already experiencing many emotions, some may now have to think about postponing funeral services and restricting who can come say their final goodbyes.

No large gatherings are allowed amid the COVID-19 outbreak. However, an area funeral home is trying to make things as easy as possible for families.

Brainard Funeral Home is taking the necessary measures to keep everyone safe as well as follow government guidelines.

Hand sanitizer is available as soon as you walk in; still, no gatherings of over 10 people are allowed. However, families are still allowed to go through with private burials and private wakes.

"Our role at any time is to make sure the deceased end up where they need to go and move the family along the process on where they need to be," said Lucas Gajewski, a funeral director at Brainard. "We will all have to eventually look back and say 'we got through this together' and have to wait to celebrate lives like we used to and wait for the hugs at a different time."

The funeral home is also offering live webcasting of services to friends and family who may not be able to attend.

Gajewski telsl News 9 they will continue to meet with families who need to make arrangements for loved ones, except they are implementing more video calls instead of in-person meetings.