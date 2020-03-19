First case of coronavirus confirmed in Eau Claire County

UPDATE: Lieske Giese with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said despite the first case of COVID-19 being confirmed in Eau Claire County, you should not change what you are already doing.

Giese said you should continue to wash your hands and avoid close contact with other people.

She would not provide details of where in Eau Claire County the person lives, citing HIPAA laws, but she did say the person is at home and "well."

Giese said those who have been in contact with the infected-person will need to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Now, the health department team will be getting bigger as they bring in new partners and community leaders to figure out what is next, according to Giese.

********************

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Health Department has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in Eau Claire County.

According to the health department, it is a person who traveled outside of Wisconsin and likely was exposed in another state.

Health officials say the person has been self-quarantined since their travel.