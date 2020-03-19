“Feed the Dog,” & Joe E. set to host live stream COVID-19 relief concert

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- JEM Productions will host a COVID-19 relief benefit concert on Saturday, March 21 from 7pm to 8:30pm.

"Feed the Dog," a nationally touring and recording artist will be featured.

In a statement from Joe 'E.' Ellis, JEM Productions Owner, he highlights efforts being made as recent COVID-19 outbreaks have put a temporary hold on the entertainment industry.

"There are suddenly thousands of families in direct and urgent need of meals, shelter, and other support that we would love to help provide," Ellis stated.

To stream the event live you can click here.

If you would like to donate you can click here or call 715-370-3400.