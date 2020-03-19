Economic Development Committee approve loan deferrals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Economic Development Committee has approved the deferral of city loans for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The deferrals will be approved on a case by case basis and can be requested for up to a year.

"Interest would continue to accrue but you defer your payments. You wouldn't need to make a payment during this key time," said Wausau Economic Development Director Chris Schock.

The measure still has to be approved by the full council.