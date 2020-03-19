DWD and Wisconsin Restaurant Association offering unemployment resources

(WAOW) -- As businesses are forced to close their doors with COVID-19 restrictions, many people are now facing unemployment.

Right now the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has a full web page dedicated to COVID-19 and unemployment. There you can find frequently asked questions.

You can also go to the DWD website to apply for unemployment benefits online.

Additionally, restaurants and their employees can take advantage of the resources offered by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

The president of the Association, Kristine Hillmer, hopes to help "navigate whether they need support for their employees and giving them guidance on what they need to do if they need to apply for unemployment."

She also said they can help restaurants transitions to carry-out and delivery options, and stressed it's important for the community to continue to support local businesses during this time.