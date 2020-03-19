DOJ announces multi-million dollar grants for local communities

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - US Attorney Matthew Krueger of the Department of Justice's Eastern District of Wisconsin has announced hundreds of millions of dollars worth of grant funding for crime reduction and social health programs.

The largest, aimed at fighting addiction, provides $163 million dollars in DOJ grants to communities across the country.

The funding is available through OJP, the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions.

Helping to treat addiction isn't the only way cities and towns across the Badger State can get some federal support.

Nearly $60 million in DOJ grants will be available to help communities address supporting successful reentry of adult and juvenile offenders.

There's also $65 million grants to combat human trafficking and help victims, along with $83 million dollars for school safety.

Groups, municipalities, non-profits and individuals interested in applying can click here or contact Public Information Officer Kenneth Gales at (414) 297-1700.