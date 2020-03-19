Culver’s making temporary switch to drive-thru only service

(WAOW) -- A Wisconsin favorite is still happy to serve its customers, but, for now, it will only do so via drive-thru due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Culver's announced via e-mail that it will temporarily close its dining areas "in an effort to limit person-to-person contact."

The full e-mail reads as follows:

"Thank you for your understanding as we continue to navigate the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Our top priority remains ensuring the health, safety and overall well-being of our guests, team members and communities. While we love nothing more than serving you delicious food, we take the guidance of the CDC, state and local governments very seriously and want to do our part in limiting the spread of the virus.

For that reason, we are temporarily closing our in-restaurant dining rooms and will only be serving guests in the drive-thru in an effort to limit person-to-person contact. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you, but we feel this is a necessary step we need to take in this current environment.

We’ve heard from so many of you that you’ve appreciated we’re still there for you – being a bright spot in this current climate. We’re happy that our drive-thru remains open, and we’ll be delighted to continue to serve you in this way.

We appreciate your patience as we continue to monitor this developing situation. We hope you continue to visit us during these unprecedented times."