Church in Marshfield offers drive up confessions

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- A church in Marshfield is offering a way for people to go to confession even with crowd restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

The pastor at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church says someone sent him a picture of a priest at another church holding drive up confessions in the parking lot.

"We have a limit of ten people in the building and it was an opportunity to create awareness, make it visible, make it more obvious and since we live on the main drag that's why I did that," said Father Keith Kitzhaber, Sacred Hearth Catholic Church's pastor.

Father Kitzhaber is also streaming daily mass on the church's Facebook page.