Bayfield Co. student tests positive for COVID-19

BAYFIELD, Wis. (KBJR) -- A high school student in Bayfield County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bayfield County Health Department.

Officials say the student recently traveled where community spread of COVID-19 is occuring and developed symptoms shortly afterwards.

The student has been given information on self-quarantine procedures, and the health department will keep in daily contact to monitor symptoms.

The Bayfield County Health Department is reminding people to simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:

-Frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and water.

-Cover coughs and sneezes

-Avoid touching your face

-Stay home when sick

-Practice social distancing

-Avoid large public gatherings and crowds