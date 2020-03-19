Bayfield Co. student tests positive for COVID-19

Bayfield Co. student tests positive for COVID-19New
BAYFIELD, Wis. (KBJR) -- A high school student in Bayfield County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bayfield County Health Department.
Officials say the student recently traveled where community spread of COVID-19 is occuring and developed symptoms shortly afterwards.
The student has been given information on self-quarantine procedures, and the health department will keep in daily contact to monitor symptoms.
The Bayfield County Health Department is reminding people to simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:
-Frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and water.
-Cover coughs and sneezes
-Avoid touching your face
-Stay home when sick
-Practice social distancing
-Avoid large public gatherings and crowds