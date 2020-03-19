 Skip to Content

Area restaurants offering carrying out, delivery

12:27 pm Coronavirus, News, Top Stories, Wisconsin News

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- All restaurants and bars have been forced to only offer carry out or delivery options.

Here, you can find a list of some of the places we're aware of right now.

  • Minocqua Chamber of Commerce has a list here.
  • The Greater Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce has a list here.
  • Merrill Chamber has a list here.
  • The Pinewood Supper Club in Mosinee is doing carry out Tues-Sat 5-8pm.
  • Peking Restaurant: takeout/ curbside delivery & Eatstreet Delivery to your home.  4pm-9pm Mon thru Sat.

Courtney Terlecki

