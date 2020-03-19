Area gyms struggling amid COVID-19 fears, social distancing

For gym owners and personal trainers, the practice of flattening the curve and practicing social distancing is taking a toll on their businesses.

Joe Tofferi, owner of Train 4 Your Best, is especially feeling the burn.

"I'd say 90 percent of my appointments have cancelled,at least, so you're getting a major decrease in the amount of people that are walking through your door, for good reason, obviously," he said.

Like many business owners, Tofferi is getting creative, finding ways to make sure his business survives these uncertain times.

"We do a lot of telecommunication anyways. I Facetime with my athletes. We send videos of exercises daily to them, and that's been nice. I started doing some Skype and some zoom calls with me working out with them right in front of it."

But ever the gym owner, Tofferi is more worried about the overall health of our population than the future of his business.

"We always talk about getting up away from your desk, going for a walk around the house, doing as much laundry as possible. Getting up and down the stairs, just doing body weights, squats and lunges, things that are appropriate for you, stretching every day. This is a great time to focus on your nutrition. Focus on getting your appropriate 8-9 hours of sleep a night. And working on things…turning it into a blessing. Working on things we normally wouldn't get to because we don't have time."