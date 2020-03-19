Alliant Energy temporarily suspends disconnects; working to waive late fees

(WAOW) -- Alliant Energy is temporarily suspending disconnections for Wisconsin and Iowa customers during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the company's website.

Alliant says it also plans to waive late fees in Iowa to help customers who are suffering financial hardships and will collaborate with partners and organizations in Wisconsin to offer a similar solution.

"In the midst of all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, worrying about continued access to utility service should not be anyone’s top concern," a statement on Alliant's website read. "This temporary suspension will alleviate customer concerns about continued access to their utility service and allows them to concentrate on the health of their families and businesses during this unprecedented and rapidly changing situation."

Alliant is still encouraging its customers to set up payment plans based on their ability to pay.