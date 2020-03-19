330 million tests

Almost two months ago when I started following and investigating things around the new Coronavirus disease, it occurred to me that closing off elder care facilities and other places where people who have "underlying health issues" reside would be an effective way to manage the spread of this disease.

To this day, this still seems like a great idea - keep the vulnerable people safe while we wait for more testing and some therapies for the disease. Everyone else could get back to fairly regular work and life.

In retrospect, I should have "made more noise" two months ago. We would all be in a much better and manageable position than we are in now.

Still, I keep thinking about solutions. I don't like the solution of "sitting at home huddled in fear" until someday - who knows when - we can get back to regular life.

Do you want to spend all Spring and Summer in your house?

No farmer's market.

No county fairs.

No baseball.

No charity get-togethers.

No wedding dances.

No shaking your neighbor's hand.

No hugs.

No festivals.

No football.

No eating out.

That is NOT what I want to see, but that is what some leaders are alluding to.

So how do we get back to normal as quick as possible.

One idea floating around on the Internet here-and-there is for all younger people to just go around and catch this bug. By all of the statistics gathered from around the world so far ("so far" is the key wording here), the Coronavirus is less deadly for people under 60 than the regular flu. Even though it would be an effective natural vaccination program for billions of people around the world, I doubt it would be tolerated. There is still a small chance of death from the virus for younger people.

A vaccine would be nice but these usually take a long time to develop and be proven safe. There is still no effective vaccine for SARS - which occurred many years ago. Rushing through an unsafe vaccine is not a good idea either. Recall the tragedy in 1976 when a swine flu vaccine was rushed through the process.

Testing is probably the best option.

Testing everyone. 330 million tests across the U.S.

At the task force meeting and press conference yesterday, it was revealed that bottlenecks in testing were being ironed-out and that a lot more tests would be analyzed in coming days. I am unsure what number "a lot more" correlates with but it should be ramped-up even more. This is the United States. We produce hundreds of millions of other products per year - we should be able to focus our energy and produce and analyze 330 million Corona virus tests in a short period of time. I will volunteer my time if any testing companies need help. If any manufacturer who produces the testing kit components needs a hand, call me! I have several hours a day that could be better spent getting a lot more people tested.

Once most of the population is tested, there is little reason to keep the country in lock down mode.