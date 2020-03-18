Wisconsin Rapids police read to kids online New March 18, 2020 1:11 pm Courtney Terlecki Coronavirus, Top Stories, Wisconsin News Wisconsin Rapids (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is reading to children online. They say with all of the shut downs, they want to read a book to the younger viewers out there. They posted it on their Facebook page. With all the recent shut downs of schools and libraries we wanted to take this moment to simply read a book to our younger viewers out there. If you have kids at home, hit Play and Share it with your family and friends.Make sure to check back for more videos.You can also click on the "Gear" to set a higher video quality setting to view.Day two 😃Posted by Wisconsin Rapids Police Department on Wednesday, March 18, 2020