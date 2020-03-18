Wisconsin Agriculture and COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, experts say dairy prices have dropped $3/hundredweight.

The blow came after years of low prices finally seemed to be letting up at the end of 2019.

Director of Dairy Policy Analysis at UW-Madison Mark Stephenson said, "Now it looks like we're not only back down where we were, we're possibly even lower."

Stephenson said we don't know the future impact but it will likely get worse.

He suggested farmers talk with their bankers about how they can make-up for this lost income to keep their farms alive.

"I think having that discussion sooner rather than later is very important," said Stephenson. "There are going to be some other farms that may want to think long strong and hard about if this is an industry they can survive in."

If this is having a serious impact on your mental health, there are resources where farmers can find help.

The UW Extension in Marathon County also shared these resources:

Epidemic Preparedness for Community Organizations – A resource for organizational/business preparedness specific to epidemics (factsheets, templates and online course) by the Extension Disaster Education Network.

Get Your Workplace Ready for Pandemic Flu (AND OTHER types of infectious illness including COVID-19) – A workbook (set of factsheets), on workplace preparedness for flu pandemic by the Center for Disease Control

ReadyAg Workbook – A detailed planning guide to help farmers better prepare for general disasters.

Ready Business – A general business preparedness planning resource, by the Federal Emergency Management Agency/Dept. of Homeland Security.

You can read an article Stephenson wrote on the issue below: