Wisconsin (WAOW) -- The number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 106 in Wisconsin.

Gov. Evers is also putting child care restrictions in place.

According to the Department of Health Services, 47 of those are in Milwaukee Co., 23 in Dane Co., 12 in Fond du Lac Co. There is still only one confirmed case in central Wisconsin in Wood Co.

