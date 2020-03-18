UWSP cancels events, restricts public use of campus facilities

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has added to its list of event cancellations in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to a press release from the school.

"The university does not have any suspected cases of the virus on campus but is taking precautions to ensure the safety of its students, faculty and staff members and community," the release said. "All campus-sponsored events, regardless of number of attendees, are canceled through Sunday, May 24, the end of the academic year. The cancellations follow CDC guidance to restrict events for eight weeks."

Possible changes to spring commencement ceremonies at UW campuses will be decided with the University of Wisconsin System, per the release.

"While UW-Stevens Point’s three campuses remains open, the public should not use campus facilities or services for the next few months," the release advises. Visitors with official business, however, will be allowed, the release added.

Schmeeckle Reserve walking trails, Allen Fitness Center and Champions Hall Fitness Center remain open, the release said, with both fitness centers "open to paid members who use social distancing, with groups no larger than 10."