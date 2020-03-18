United Way 211 line to remain operational

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- the United Way of Marathon County announced Wednesday the 211 line will not shut down amid COVID-19 concerns.

The free phone service provides information and resources to callers 24-hours a day, all year long.

As the outbreak situation continues to evolve, the line has seen an uptick in caller traffic.

211 Program Director Megan Schreiber said the call center is constantly updating information from community resources.

"As soon as we find that out we have it updated in our database so we have it available to our callers immediately," said Schreiber. "And that's really important for people who may have limited resources to know."

Callers can get help with food, medications, or resources to deal with home stress. United Way encourages community members to call if needed.