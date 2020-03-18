Tribal to ‘temporarily’ shut down gaming operations

(WAOW) -- Tribal is set to implement a shutdown to its gaming operations in Wisconsin, according to a press release.

The company said in the release that the shutdown will go into effect at midnight Saturday and last for two weeks.

The release sid the following:

"We are currently working on the logistics of shutting down operations that employ thousands of people in the State of Wisconsin in an orderly manner that complies with gaming regulations. We are implementing measures to safeguard employees and patrons during this period such as enhanced cleaning operations, cancelling group events, facilitating social distancing between customers at tables and machines, and modifying food operations. We intend to respect Governor Evers’ recent announcement of limitations on gatherings and operate at 50% capacity during this time. We remind patrons and employees alike to be responsible and not come to our facilities if you are ill."

Tribal President Shannon Holsey added, “We recognize the importance of public health and are prepared to do our part as a tribal nation and stand with other tribal nations to protect the well-being of the larger communities.”