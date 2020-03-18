Tine & Cellar offering complimentary lunch for area health care providers

Tine & Cellar of Weston will be offering a complimentary box lunch to all area healthcare providers on Friday, March 20th.

Orders should be placed by Thursday evening before 8 p.m. by calling 715-841-0080. Pickup is available on Friday between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Tine & Cellar plans on continuing this program sporadically during the Wisconsin mandated restaurant dine-in closure and will be announcing more dates on their social media platforms.



