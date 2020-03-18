Target announces changes to store hours amid coronavirus pandemic

(WAOW) — Target is the latest national retailer to make changes to their business hours in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the company.

Target announced Tuesday that, effective Wednesday, all stores will close at 9 p.m. local time “as Target stores remain open to help American consumers shop the products they need, including food, medicine and other essentials,” the release said.

Target added, per the release, that it “will introduce a dedicated shopping hour every Wednesday morning for vulnerable guests.”

“Families are counting on Target for critical supplies during this challenging time, and we’ll continue to do all that we can to keep our stores open," said Target Chairman and CEO Bran Cornell. "For weeks, we’ve been responding to the impact of the coronavirus by taking care of our team, rigorously cleaning our stores and helping our guests find the food, medicine and other essentials they need for themselves and their families.”

"As our team continues to adapt to the country’s fast-changing needs, we’re announcing plans to reduce our store hours and offer dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable guests," Cornell continued. "We’ll also maintain limits on select products and would ask guests to purchase only what they need so there’s enough supply to accommodate this increased demand.”

Per the release, Target is also closing all Target Cafés, Pizza Huts, Snack Bars, Beverage Bars, Starbucks seating areas and condiment stations in stores during the coronavirus pandemic.