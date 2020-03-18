Seniors need socialization, Meals on Wheels needs volunteers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- One of the most vulnerable populations to COVID-19, our aging community, now has limited resources.

While programs and visits are cut back at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin, Meals on Wheels has a serious need for volunteers.

Staff also hope you'll reach out and connect with aging or disabled neighbors who may feel isolated.

Resource Service Director Mike Rhea said, "give them a call, make sure they're doing okay. This can also be a very socially isolating time as well so check on those individuals make sure that things are going well see if there are things you can do for them. "

You can learn more about becoming a volunteer by going to the ADRC-CW website or by calling 888.486.9545.