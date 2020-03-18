MCHS recovery clinic buildings close

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) — The Marshfield Clinic Health System Family Health Center Alcohol and Drug Recovery clinic buildings are closing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from MCHS, “all patient appointments that can be done by phone will be,” adding that there will be no interruption in medication-assisted treatment services.

"This decision has been made with the health and safety of our patients, providers and staff as our main priority," the release said. "Please call 844-288-8324, or the number you usually use to connect with our services, and our staff can assist you and answer any questions you may have about this change."