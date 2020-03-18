State of emergency declared in Stevens Point, Wausau amid COVID-19 outbreak

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -- Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza has declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The declaration, per a press release, follows Governor Evers’ emergency declaration and is aimed at positioning the City of Stevens Point to be eligible to receive state and federal resources to help mitigate the impacts of coronavirus.

“Today’s declaration is to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in our community. This is about taking precautions and not about creating panic,” said Mayor Wiza. “We want residents to remain calm and take steps to ensure the safety of themselves and their families. I encourage residents identify a household plan of action.”

Per the release, the city recommends the following:

• Avoid traveling to areas with confirmed cases of infection or that are known to be high transmission areas

• Cancel events or gatherings of more than 10 people, take extra precautions or consider canceling smaller events, and minimize your time public or commercial spaces with large amounts of people

• Continue to wash and sanitize your hands frequently, as well as clean common surfaces regularly

• Don’t shake hands, don’t touch your face, cover your cough

• Enact social distancing as much as possible when gathered with friends or in the work place – keeping a distance of 6 feet between you and others

• If you get sick, don’t go to work, and call your medical provider before going in for treatment

• Acquire needed prescriptions and supplies in case you need to suddenly self-quarantine.

"The city is also reviewing continuity plans for departments and instituting a series of internal measures to ensure the safety of our employees and residents who may interact," the release said.

*******************

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- A state of emergency has also been declared in Wausau in light of the coronaviruus outbreak, according to Mayor Robert Mielke.

“It enables me to act with promptness within the powers conferred upon the Council during states of emergency to order whatever is expedient and necessary to protect the health of persons and welfare of persons and property,” Mayor Mielke said in a press release. "First and foremost, I want to ask residents to stay vigilant and cautious, yet remain calm and follow guidance from the Marathon County Health Department and the State Division of Health, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and remain diligent in taking steps to protect yourself and your family as directed."

"Limiting travel and personal contact and public settings will assist in reducing your exposure," Mayor Mielke continued. "The more we follow the guidance coming from our health officials, the easier it will be to control the spread of the virus and ease the strain on our health care systems. These are unprecedented times and we are all in this together but we will get through this. I will continue to keep you updated as guidance to municipalities potentially change."