Marshfield woman allegedly licks door handle in protest to Coronavirus

Marshfield (WAOW) -- A Marshfield woman allegedly licked a door handle at a grocery store in protest to Coronavirus.

The store manager told police he looked at the woman while he was sanitizing freezer door handles and she looked back at him and proceeded to lick the door handle.

When he called police, they say the woman told them she did it in protest to the Coronavirus.

The store manager says he did immediately sanitize the door handle.

The woman has been asked not to return to the store.