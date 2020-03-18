Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Road rage assault

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve a case of road rage.

It took place outside the Walmart in Rib Mountain on March 6.

"A wrong-way driver yelled and swore at an 81-year old driver going the right way in the parking lot," Deputy Brad Tatro says.

That lead to an assault.

"The suspect then waited for the elderly man at the front of the store and attacked him," Deputy Tatro explains. "He kicked him and pushed him to the ground."

If you know anything about this crime you are asked to contact Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers.

You may:

Type: Submit a tip online here

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.