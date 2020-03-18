Local businesses close store fronts with new COVID-19 restrictions

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- With new COVID-19 restrictions, local businesses are temporarily closing their doors in Marathon County.

The Local, a gift shop with locations in Wausau and Weston, has shut it's doors. But, the store will continue selling products online through their social media pages.

"We'll also be doing live sales on our Facebook page," said co-owner Britnie Remer. "We'll be doing normal posts on Facebook and Instagram as well, so people can message us there."

Remer said customers can also call the store to place orders for pick up and delivery.

Additionally, restaurants are now limited to pick-up and delivery orders only. But some, like Sconni's in Schofield, are temporarily suspending all operations.

On Wednesday, Sconni's employees were able to pick up any food that was at the restaurant. Leftover food will be donated, according to co-owner Ben Swanson.

"We want all of our employees to heed the word of the governor and the president. Be safe and isolate themselves. I think the faster we all do that, the faster we'll all get back to normal," Swanson said.

He's also working to set up his employees with the right resources.