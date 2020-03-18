Light precipitation today, heavier tomorrow

Today: Cloudy with patchy flurries or drizzle. Light fog possible as well.

High: 39 Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered light rain or drizzle.

Low: 34 Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain, heaviest in the afternoon. An inch or so of rain possible in most areas.

High: 43 Wind: SE 5-15

Gloomy weather is on the way for today and tomorrow then a bit of winter will return for a day or so but the temps will not stay chilly for long.

Today will be a grey day but not too much precipitation is on the way. It looks like some patchy drizzle and flurries is what most people will see. There might be a couple scattered rain showers this afternoon, but nothing heavy. High temps will be a little above normal, reaching upper 30s to around 40. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

A strong low pressure system will move in from the southwest tonight and continue across our area tomorrow. It will be warm enough that most of the precipitation will fall as rain as it moves through. There will be patchy light rain tonight and heavier rain by tomorrow afternoon. Many locations could receive an inch or so of rain so there might be some minor flooding that develops. The rain will change to snow Thursday night into early Friday morning, when there could be 1 to 4 inches accumulation. Heavier amounts will be in the Northwoods, lighter amount in central areas. After highs in the low to mid 40s on Thursday, the mercury will only reach the upper 20s on Friday. With a gusty wind through the first half of Friday and chilly temps, it will feel a lot like Winter. The nice thing is we should have some sun breaking out Friday afternoon and that will continue into Saturday.

Saturday will be sunny and the first half of Sunday should be as well. Temps will be a bit chilly on Saturday, only topping out in the low 30s. On Sunday it will be better with highs reaching the upper 30s. We should be back up into the 40s next week but there will be more clouds than sun with scattered light rain and snow at times.

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 18-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 1925 - The great Tri-State Tornado occurred, the most deadly tornado in U.S. history. The tornado claimed 695 lives (including 234 at Murphysboro IL and 148 at West Frankfort IL), and caused seventeen million dollars property damage. It cut a swath of destruction 219 miles long and as much as a mile wide from east central Missouri to southern Indiana between 1 PM and 4 PM. The tornado leveled a school in West Frankfort IL, and picked up sixteen students setting them down unharmed 150 yards away. Seven other tornadoes claimed an additional 97 lives that day. (David Ludlum)