LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A release Wednesday morning from the La Crosse County Health Department confirms the first local case of COVID-19.

La Crosse County Health Department was notified within the last hour of the first positive case of COVID-19. More... Posted by La Crosse County Health Department on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

The Health Dept. said it received the notification through the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System.

The Health Dept. will have a media conference at the County Administrative Center at 11 am.