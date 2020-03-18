Help for small businesses impacted by coronavirus

MADISON (WKOW) -- State officials have launched a new grant program to help small business owners impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is creating a $5 million program called Small Business 20/20.

Businesses with no more than 20 employees can apply for grants up to $20,000 to pay for rent and payroll expenses. That includes sick, family and other leave related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We understand that this is just a start, and WEDC is working to develop additional programming to help get resources out to the communities and increase eligibility for participation. We will be looking for additional solutions in the coming days as we learn more in this evolving situation," said WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes in a statement Wednesday.

Click here for more information about the program.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is also offering low-interest federal disaster loans for businesses dealing with losses during the pandemic.

States that apply for SBA disaster aid will have access to the funding for businesses, but at this time Wisconsin has not declared a disaster. Gov. Evers' office said Wednesday the state has submitted a request to the SBA to help Wisconsin businesses.

“Social distancing and self-isolation are critical steps in reducing and preventing the spread of this virus in our communities, but it comes at an economic cost to our local businesses,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “The loan assistance from SBA will help alleviate some of the financial burden and stress on our small businesses during this public health crisis. We will continue to work with our federal partners, state officials, and stakeholders to ensure we are improving public safety and health while protecting our state economy.”

The SBA loans would offer up to $2 million per business to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue.

According to the governor's office, surveys of businesses over the past several days, show the COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on a variety of businesses in Wisconsin, especially hospitality, event hosting and support, and small retail businesses dependent upon daily traffic.