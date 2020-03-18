Gov. Evers orders child care restrictions

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers is ordering restrictions on the size of child care settings.

Evers is saying centers may not operate with more than 10 staff at a time and can't have more than 50 children present at a time.

The restrictions go into effect Thursday at 8 a.m.

“Child care is an essential service for many of the folks working on the front lines to provide healthcare and vital services to our communities during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Gov. Evers. “This is another step forward to ensure that service continues, while protecting our child care providers who are going above and beyond their regular duties to support our families, communities, and state.”

Evers is encouraging child care providers to prioritize families of healthcare and essential service providers, using good faith to determine who those families are.