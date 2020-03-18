FDA: Buy enough food to last a week

(WKOW) -- The Federal Drug Administration is asking people to refrain from emptying shelves at grocery stores.

The agency said Wednesday that there is no nation-wide food shortage, and folks should not be over-buying food at this time.

Low supplies on certain items will be restocked soon.

To help with that, CNN reports that the agency announced it is relaxing several regulations, inlcuding verification and audit requirements for suppliers that are using other methods to make sure their product is safe.

Regulators are also lifting some restrictions on the trucking industry so that they can keep food and merchandise moving.

Travel restrictions have made it difficult to conduct usual on-site audits, but the FDA says they will resume when it "becomes practical to do so."