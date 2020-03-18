EatStreet continues 99-cent delivery through Sunday

EatStreet continues 99-cent delivery through SundayUpdated
EatStreet will continue to offer 99-cent delivery through Sunday in Wausau to help restaurants that are forced to close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"As a small business ourselves, we realize these are incredibly difficult, unpredictable times for our restaurant partners,” said Matt Howard, EatStreet CEO and co-founder. “For that reason, we want to help as best as we can and continue to provide 99-cent delivery in Wausau. Local restaurants are vital to Wausau, and it’s critical we all work to support them however we can at this time. "
New diners get free delivery, regardless of when they join EatStreet, and all orders of $8 or more from Kwik Trip get free delivery indefinitely.
"It’s a rapidly changing situation, and we’ll re-evaluate everything at the beginning of next week to determine what else we can do to keep supporting our restaurant partners – all of whom are the lifeblood of our community,” Howard said.
EatStreet is also offering a new feature to decrease social contact for all customers. A customer can now select to have their order lefter at the door, meaning no customer has to have direct contact with their delivery driver.
Here's how it works:
- When you place your order, check the box to indicate “leave my order at the door, please”, or type “please leave my food at the door” in the Order Instructions box at Checkout.
- Your driver will work to confirm where you want your order placed and when it has arrived.
- At no time will you have direct contact with your driver.