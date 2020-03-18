EatStreet continues 99-cent delivery through Sunday

EatStreet will continue to offer 99-cent delivery through Sunday in Wausau to help restaurants that are forced to close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"As a small business ourselves, we realize these are incredibly difficult, unpredictable times for our restaurant partners,” said Matt Howard, EatStreet CEO and co-founder. “For that reason, we want to help as best as we can and continue to provide 99-cent delivery in Wausau. Local restaurants are vital to Wausau, and it’s critical we all work to support them however we can at this time. "

New diners get free delivery, regardless of when they join EatStreet, and all orders of $8 or more from Kwik Trip get free delivery indefinitely.

"It’s a rapidly changing situation, and we’ll re-evaluate everything at the beginning of next week to determine what else we can do to keep supporting our restaurant partners – all of whom are the lifeblood of our community,” Howard said.

EatStreet is also offering a new feature to decrease social contact for all customers. A customer can now select to have their order lefter at the door, meaning no customer has to have direct contact with their delivery driver.

Here's how it works: