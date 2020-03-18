COVID-19 impacting wedding industry, forcing postponement for many couples including News 9 Brad Hanson

WAUSAU (WAOW)- COVID-19 is significantly limiting gatherings, which means the wedding industry is taking a huge hit.

News 9 Sports Director Brad Hanson had just hit the 30 day countdown for his big day.

A day his fiance Ashlee Birkholz and him have been planning for ever since he got down on one knee.

"Everybody dreams about their wedding, even us guys too," Hanson said. "It's been hard. It stinks."

For a while, they thought they might be in the clear.

"When all this started in January nobody really knew what this was, so this didn't get into our radar until the last month or so and didn't really start to be a concern until the last two weeks and then it got really real, really fast," Hanson said.

With tight restrictions of no large gatherings, Hanson and Birkholz knew they needed to make a decision.

"Our vendors and our venue have been incredible working with us helping to find a date that still works," he said.

Unfortunately, for some couples, it's too late for any changes.

"It's impacting majorly right now to all of our vendors, our clients and it's a very sad situation right now," said owner of Without A Hitch Stacy Froehlich.

She tells News 9 she is doing her best to keep up with couples who may have questions of not knowing what to do.

"We are offering postponement right now with how close it is," she said. "Not a lot of vendors can give deposits back. They have done so much work in preparation for these events."

As for Hanson and Birkholz, they are starting another countdown one year from now.

"We are still getting married," he said. "We are going to be together forever and how it happens or when it happens it's just details."

If you have a wedding planned in the near future, you're asked to contact your vendors to see if they can move things around for you.

Hanson and Birkholz will still be getting married in a small ceremony on their original date in front of immediate family.

They plan to have a bigger celebration next year.