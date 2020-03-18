Confirmed COVID-19 case at Children’s Wisconsin-Milwaukee Hospital

A doctor at Children's Wisconsin-Milwaukee Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed while traveling outside the state.

The provider is currently being quarantined at home with mild symptoms and is recovering.

All patient families and staff who came in contact with this doctor have been identified and contacted. Patient families have been given individualized instructions and support for their needs. Staff have been instructed on next steps based on CDC guidelines, ranging from monitoring symptoms, self-quarantine or testing.

The Children's Wisconsin-Milwaukee Hospital has rigorous internal systems for infection prevention, and has expanded them greatly in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.