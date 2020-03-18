Brady Snedden named WHCA Player of the Year, three named to WHCA All-State team

Brady Snedden of Northland Pines was named the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Assocation Player of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

Snedden led Northland Pines to a second place finish in Division 2, scoring 28 goals and 43 assists on the year.

Three area hockey players were also named to the WHCA All-State team.

Wausau West's Marc Sippel and Northland Pines' Brady Snedden were our two area forwards named to the team, while West's Jacob Cebula was named as a defenseman.

It's Sippel's third time being named to the team, and Snedden and Cebula's second time.

Gunnar Schiffmann, Harmon Marien, Riley McGee, Kevin John and Brett Wilkins of Northland Pines, Jake Bailey and Adam Prokop of Wausau West, Max Toijala of Lakeland, Jacob Jakusz of D.C. Everest, and Torger Stachurski of Wisconsin Rapids all received honorable mention.

Mosinee was named the First Choice Dental Academic State Champions with a team GPA of 3.82.