The Boys & Girls Club of Wausau is offering hot dinner and a snack weekday afternoons from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Caroline S. Mark Site (1710 N 2nd Street, Wausau).

This is offered curbside for drive-up or walk-up pick up.

Kids will also be able to pick up STEAM kits and virtual programming opportunities when they come to pick up their meals.