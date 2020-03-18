Big mix of weather coming in the next 36 hours

The brunt of the precipitation missed the News 9 area to the south Wednesday, but that will not be the case Thursday. It looks like a solid soaking of rain can be expected for the whole area with the heaviest coming through during the afternoon to evening. This is a dynamic storm system and it may even generate some thunderstorms. In fact a few strong or severe thunderstorms are possible in the southern part of Wisconsin later Thursday. Rain totals through Thursday evening should generally be around 0.75 to 1.0 inch in our area with isolated higher amounts. This combined with melting snow could push some streams and rivers to flood stage the next several days. There could also be ponding and flooding in low-lying areas. Please stay alert to that.

Otherwise Wednesday night could bring some occasional drizzle and fog. The fog is likely to get thicker Thursday as mild and moist air flows over the cold ground or snow cover in spots. Please allow extra travel time and slow down out there! Temperature will hit 34 Wednesday night then climb to the upper 30s to middle 40s in the region Thursday afternoon, coolest north. Winds will be from the southeast up to 10 mph.

A strong cold front will push through Thursday evening causing winds to become north to northwest at 15-30 mph. This will drive in much cooler air and make the rain change over to snow. As it stands now it looks like most parts of our viewing area should get a dusting to 2 inches of snow. However there could be a narrow strip or two that gets up to 3 inches. In addition the totals could be 4 inches or more up in parts of the Lake Superior Snowbelt including Ashland, Iron, and far northwest Vilas County. Travel could get hazardous Thursday night with the accumulating snow and temperatures falling below freezing causing any standing water or slush on the pavement to ice over. The gusty winds may also produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow.

Any snow showers will end Friday morning early with partial clearing through the day. It will be blustery and chilly with lows in the low 20s and highs only in the upper 20s.

Saturday should bring lots of sunshine with lows around 7 and highs in the low 30s. Clouds will build in Sunday along with a weak front. There is a 30% chance of some light snow showers by Sunday evening. Highs will reach around 39, so not as cool.

Typical turbulent March weather is expected early to mid next week with lots of clouds. There could be several rounds of rain and snow in the region from Monday night through Wednesday night, although the timing and amounts are still very much in question. Highs will generally hang in the low to mid 40s with lows in the 20s to low 30s.

Take care, Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:20 p.m., 18-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1925 - The great Tri-State Tornado occurred, the most deadly tornado in U.S. history. The tornado claimed 695 lives (including 234 at Murphysboro IL and 148 at West Frankfort IL), and caused seventeen million dollars property damage. It cut a swath of destruction 219 miles long and as much as a mile wide from east central Missouri to southern Indiana between 1 PM and 4 PM. The tornado leveled a school in West Frankfort IL, and picked up sixteen students setting them down unharmed 150 yards away. Seven other tornadoes claimed an additional 97 lives that day. (David Ludlum)