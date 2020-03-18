Aspirus offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

WAUSAU (WAOW)- Aspirus Hospital in Wausau is now offering drive- thru testing for those who suspect they may have COVID-19.

The hospital tells News 9, the drive-thru testing is something Aspirus Hospital has been working on to help keep possibly infected patients away from other departments.

it is located in the parking lot right by the emergency department.

You can drive through and are approached by a medical professional who asks you a series of questions about your symptoms before you are tested.

"Once they come through and they get tested we give them a education to self quarantine until their results get back right now it takes seven days to get the results back and we are following CDC guidelines on how to best educate them when they arrive," said Billi Jo Leopold the clinic director at Aspirus.

However, it is important to note before you can get a drive thru testing done, you MUST call their COVID-19 hotline number first where you will speak to a staff member regarding your symptoms and then they will tell you which department you can go to.

COVID-19 Call Center: 1-844-568-0701