As supplies fly off shelves, you are asked to not buy WIC labeled food if you are not in the program

WAUSAU (WAOW)- Struggling women and families are not able to get the groceries that they need, and you could change that.

When shopping, if you see a "WIC" approved symbol that means it's for women,infants and children.

It's a special program for those who are low income or at nutritional risk.

"It's just looking at if there is a WIC tag under it and there is something right next to that you can purchase that is the same that does not have a WIC tag, if you could just take the one that does not have the WIC tag that would help our families that are in need and struggling to feed their kiddos," said Jessica Scharfenberg, the executive director of Health First.