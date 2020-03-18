Adams Co. man dies after falling from tree at Roche-A-Cri State Park

Adams Co. (WAOW) -- An Adams Co. man died after falling from a tree at Roche-A-Cri State Park.

Sheriff's officials say it happened Wednesday at 12:04 a.m. They say 60-year-old Randal Cooper of Friendship was found dead.

Randal's friend told police he had been climbing a tree outside the designated area for pedestrians and fell from it. He then reportedly fell down the rock formation and out of sight.

Sheriff's officials say intoxicants are believed to be a factor.