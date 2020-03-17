Wood Co. offers public notice on park closures, limitations

WOOD COUNTY (WAOW) -- The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department announced limitations and closures to numerous parks amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a press release Tuesday.

"Although most park areas don’t open for vehicular traffic until May 1st, we recognize many people still use trails, disc golf courses and playgrounds this time of the year," the release said.

The release listed the following changes:

SOUTH PARK: Limited restrooms along the walking path will remain open for use. Currently, single daily cleanings occur Mon.-Fri., however, we do not have the resources to clean restrooms multiple times per day. We do not want to limit recreation for outdoor enthusiasts during this time.

ATV Intensive Use Area: The Shelter is closed and locked for the duration of the public health emergency. Restrooms open 24-7 for use at the patron’s discretion. Trails remain open for use.

BOAT LAUNCH PARKING FEE & DISC GOLF PERMITS: If you would like to purchase an annual pass over the next few weeks, we would be more than happy to take your payment via Visa/MC over the phone and send your permit to you in the mail. Please call us.

SHELTERS: Options if you have a paid shelter reservation within the next 60-days, through May 15.

a) TO CANCEL: “No-Fault Policy”. We are offering a FULL refund for all reservations that are booked out 60-days of today’s date if you choose to cancel your event. Please see contact info at bottom of page.

b) KEEP your reservation: You must follow the “Public Health Order” and keep your head count to 50 people or less.

If you cannot do that, you must cancel or re-schedule your event, per the release.

"We would ask that all customers refrain from physically coming to our office during this time so office staff avoid contamination as much as possible," the release added.

The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and can be contacted via phone at (715)-421-8422, email or on Facebook.