Wood Co. farmer willing to help residents with food essentials

MILLADORE (WAOW) -- As many area residents continue to panic shop for essentials, a Wood County farmer is willing to help.

Joel Khuenhold of Lonely Oak Farm in Milladore has been a full-time farmer for over seven years.

He understands the value of freshly-grown produce and farm-grown meat.

Khuenhold spends his weekends at the winter market in Stevens Point. However, given the social distancing and many other rules that are being brought up by COVID-19, he still wants to make sure residents are getting their nutrients in.

"Farmers traditionally think with ingenuity and are coming up with new solutions all the time. We are used to these kinds of problems, but the reality is that we are prepared here in central Wisconsin," said Khuenhold. "We have a strong local food system in place; many farmers have a listing on what they have to offer during this time of year, which is actually a lot."

To make things easier for residents, the winter market has vendors outside spaced out from each other and they are taking pickup orders.

If you want to place an order for Lonely Oak Farm, you can click here.