Wisconsin officials push absentee voting in virus shutdown

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin election officials and political party leaders are pushing people to vote in next month's presidential primary via absentee ballot in hopes of slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

No one is talking about postponing the election, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday issued new recommendations to limit public gatherings, raising questions about safety at the polls.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is urging voters to cast absentee ballots and reminding them the deadline for registering by mail or online is Wednesday. After that, voters will have to register in-person at clerks' offices or at the polls.