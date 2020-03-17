What to do if you’re unable to find baby formula on the shelves

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Household essentials have been flying off the shelves at grocery stores, and at some places that includes baby formula.

So what are you supposed to do if you're not able to find the baby formula you need at your local store?

Dr. Larry Gordon, Aspirus Weston Clinic Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Physician, said breast feeding is one way to get through without baby formula.

Dr. Gordon said if stores are sold out of formula at the local level, you can go online to sites like Walmart, Target, or Amazon. However, there are no guarantees that the exact kind you want will be available on those sites at this time.

Another option is calling the number on the back of the baby formula label that you're currently using. Dr. Gordon said you can order directly from the companies and they should be able to ship them to you.

"This is mostly crucial more between 0 and 4 months," Dr. Gordon added. "You can't make your own formula. It's just not going to happen. There's no good way to make your own formula because you have to get all the different ingredients along with making sure you're getting the right proportions."

Dr. Gordon added you should not try to cut the formula with milk, as it should only be introduced to a child around 12 months of age.

