Wausau Center Mall closed after mandate from Gov. Evers

The Wausau Center Mall is closed for the foreseeable future after a mandate from Governor Evers Tuesday in response to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The shut down comes as a part of an order by the governor's administration attempting to limit public gatherings of 10 or more people.

The Mandate, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, will close down other malls, restaurants, bars, theaters, churches, gyms and numerous other large gathering spots across the state.

Restaurants and bars with takeout options will be allowed to stay open, but will only be permitted to serve customers through takeout.

Evers decision to cut public gatherings to no more than 10 people came just 24 hours after barring meetings of more than 50 people.

Both mandates came in an attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus that currently has 72 confirmed cases in Wisconsin.

There is no timeline as to when the Wausau Center Mall or any other establishments that have been closed will be re-opened.