Sunny today then some gloomy weather on the way

Today: Breezy and a bit chilly during the morning, then sunny and nice for the afternoon.

High: 38 Wind: West-Northwest 10-20 diminishing in the afternoon

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of light snow toward daybreak.

Low: 25 Wind: Light SE

Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of light snow and rain.

High: 37 Wind: SE 5-10

Enjoy the nice sunny weather for today. It will a great day for getting outside during the afternoon. The next three days will be more gloomy with rain and snow.

There will be plenty of blue sky for today but it will still be a bit chilly during the morning with temps in the 20s and a gusty west-northwest wind. The wind will die down this afternoon and high tempos should reach the 35 to 40 range, so it will be a nice day overall.

Clouds will increase tonight as a weak wave of low pressure approaches from the west. This weather system will bring periods of light rain and snow to the area on Wednesday. The highest chance of snow will be during the morning, when there might be a dusting up to an inch in a few spots. The mix of rain and snow should change to all patchy light rain in the afternoon. The precipitation will not be heavy, but it will seem quite damp most of the day. High temps will reach the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday will be milder, but a stronger low pressure system will be moving in from the southwest and this will produce another chance of rain. It will be light during the morning, then become heavier in the afternoon. Up to an inch of rain is possible in spots. Rain will change to snow after dark Thursday night with 2 to 5 inches accumulation possible through early Friday morning. A few spots in the Northwoods might get 6 inches or a little more, as things look right now. The weather will also be turning blustery and colder. After highs in the low 40s on Thursday the mercury will only rise into the upper 20s on Friday. Roads will be slippery Friday morning.

High pressure will move in over the weekend. This means plenty of sun, but it will still be a bit cool. Highs on Saturday will only reach the low 30s. On Sunday the mercury should rise into the middle and upper 30s. Low temps over the weekend could dip into the single digits.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 17-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 1892 - A winter storm in southwestern and central Tennessee produced 26 inches of snow at Riddleton, and 18.5 inches at Memphis. It was the deepest snow of record for those areas. (David Ludlum)