Stevens Point Police and Fire commission met to discuss Police Chief’s future

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission met on Tuesday in a closed session to discuss the future of Police Chief Marty Skibba.

Skibba was placed on administrative leave earlier in March.

However, the commission did not reconvene in open session following the closed session discussion.

A press release following the meeting said representatives from the commission would be meeting with Skibba in the coming days. After that, they plan to release more information.

Skibba was sworn in as chief of the Stevens Point Police Department in December of 2015. Before that he served as an assistant chief and has been with the department since 1991.

Assistant Chief Zenner is now in charge of day to day operations.